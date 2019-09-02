Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers.

This week I selected questions that are relevant to the Panhandle after this last set of storms.

What if a bad storm comes through and a branch falls off a tree in my property and hits my neighbors’ vehicle and does damage. Am I liable? What if they are parked in public parking? What if they are parked in their driveway? What if it’s a public tree at a park? What if the roles are reversed and a branch from my neighbors’ tree hits my vehicle and does damage. Can I sue them for damages? (I do have a tree in my yard I should probably trim so it doesn’t hang over my neighbor’s vehicle)

Unfortunately, many people have experienced damage to vehicles and homes as a result of the recent Nebraska weather. Obviously, the damage from hail was nearly impossible to prevent but other damage (say from tree branches) may have been preventable. My intention is to not only answer the question but to encourage people to operate within the guidelines of the ordinance in hopes of preventing further damage.

The short answer is yes, you are responsible for your trees and shrubs. I can’t really dig into the liability/lawsuit portion of this as it would be considered a civil matter and not a criminal matter, but you are responsible for the trimming and upkeep of trees and shrubs on your property. As for the trees in a city park, those would be the responsibility of the city.

There are actually quite a few ordinances covering trees (20-7-1 through 20-7-35). The ordinances range from where you can plant trees (in accordance to street corners, fire hydrants, and lateral utilities) to at what point your tree will be deemed a hazard to public safety and you will be required to remove it all together.

Property owners have a duty to prune trees that are unsafe, injurious, or affected by insect or disease. Furthermore, tree branches near an alley or street need to be pruned so they do not obstructs lights and or intersections. Tree branches cannot interfere with private or public utilities (above or below ground).

If trees on your property are deemed a hazard to public safety, a notice will be delivered informing you of the violation as well as a date it needs to be resolved by. The date shall not be less than thirty days after receipt of the notice. The recipient may request a hearing before the City Council. If no hearing is requested and the issue is not resolved within the specified time frame, the city may have the work completed and in the end the property owner would be financially responsible for the work.