Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers.

With warm weather upon us, there has certainly been a shift in the nature of the submitted questions. Some of them have been specific to COVID restrictions and I don’t quite have all of those answers yet but it’s a work in progress. As always, we appreciate your submissions. Please keep them coming.

Are fire pits legal in city limits?

Yes, you can have fire pits within city limits. The rules for fire pits come from the NFPA Uniform Fire Code and are enforced by the fire department, which is obviously not my specialty. I reached out to a few of my fire friends for some guidance.

Fire Prevention Officer Anthony Murphy offered the following guidelines, listed below.

Fire pits are allowed by Ordinance 8-1-12 (NFPA 1 Uniform Fire Code) as long as they adhere to the following requirements:

1. Must be at least 25 feet from any structure or combustible material, if not screened. If the pit is screened (such as those purchased from a store), it must remain at least 10 feet from any structure or combustible material.

2. The fire is constantly attended and a garden hose or other extinguishing equipment is readily available (NFPA 1-10.11.3).

3.There are no other atmospheric conditions (red flag warnings) or hazards that would make the fire hazardous to life or property (NFPA 1-10.11.4).

4. The fire doesn’t cause dense smoke in unreasonable quantities (Ord 12-1-3(h)).

5. Any condition that could cause the fire to spread to within 25 feet of a structure are eliminated (NFPA 1-10.11.2.4).

6. At an apartment building, the pit/grill is not on/under a balcony or overhang or within 10 feet of the structure (NFPA 1-10.11.7).

7. Only clean firewood is allowed. No burning of yard debris, rubbish, treated lumber, etc.

8. Renters must demonstrate that they have permission form the property owner (NFPA 1-10.11.1.2).

9. The maximum size of fire (most applicable for the non-screened pits) of 3 feet diameter and 2 feet in height (1-3.3.167).

10. The use of fire pits (recreational fires) has different rules than an “open burn,” which is the burning of yard debris or garbage. Open burns are prohibited by State Statute, 81-520.01, without a permit from the fire department.

11. If the fire department requires you to extinguish the fire for any reason, the fire must be extinguished.

That being said, it is unlawful for you to interfere with the fire department when they are acting withing the parameters of their job.

If you have any further questions regarding fire pits or other forms of fire within the city limits you can contact the Office of Fire Prevention at (308) 630-6227.