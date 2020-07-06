Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

I was prompted to reach out to you in behalf of my elderly father ask you the following questions in regards to dogs, city ordinances and law enforcement.

My father lives in Scottsbluff. He has a neighbor who lets both dogs out to roam the block at different times of the day. He has asked that they put dogs on leash and walk them. The neighbors have told him that their dogs have the right to go where they please because they can and are free to do so. Other neighbors have complained and called law enforcement but nothing has been done.

Are dog ordinances enforced in the “barrio” areas of the city like they are in other more affluent areas? If so, how are they enforced? How many calls or reports need to be made before legal action is taken? Does taking pictures of dogs in my dad’s yard help with reporting?

Please help me give my dad peace of mind and safety in his house and on his property.

Animal complaints are handled the same in all areas of Scottsbluff. Within the jurisdiction the only area having different enforcement rules would be Terrytown.

As far as how the laws are enforced, generally when a complaint is made an animal control officer would respond to the call if they were on duty. If an animal control officer is not on duty then a uniformed law enforcement officer would respond and take action based on what they personally observe.

So, in this instance the complaint is dogs running at large. The dogs are fine to roam on their own property but it becomes an ordinance violation once they exit their own property and enter the sidewalk, street, other people’s property, etc.

Generally, when the officer arrives, they take action on what they are seeing at the time. If the dog is still out roaming when the officer arrives, they can clearly see the leash law violation and address it.

If people in the neighborhood can point out where the dog lives or if the dog is wearing a tag, the officer can call the owner or take the dog to its residence. If the officer is unable to locate the owner, the dog can be impounded at the Panhandle Humane Society.

The general approach would be to issue a warning if this were a first occurrence. If this is a subsequent occurrence, a citation could be issued forcing the owner to appear in court.

For your father’s situation, if law enforcement has never observed the violation it makes it a lot harder to take action. A photograph or video supporting the complaint would certainly be helpful.