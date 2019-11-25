Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers.

Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Aren’t turning drivers required to yield to pedestrians by state law? I’ve experienced a lot of difficulty crossing the intersection at Broadway and Beltline as a pedestrian, especially on the south end of the intersection. Drivers will be turning right on red, from eastbound Beltline to southbound Broadway, and then when the light turns green and I get the pedestrian signal, the drivers behind the right-on-red driver see the green and ignore me and keep turning, to the point that I lose the pedestrian signal and miss an entire light cycle.

If traffic control signals are not in operation, drivers must yield the right of way to pedestrians crossing the roadway within the cross walk who is in the lane the driver is proceeding or the lane immediately adjacent. Nebraska state statute requires the driver of the vehicle to come to a complete stop.

If traffic control signals are in operation, a pedestrian who lawfully enters the roadway shall have the right of way.

So in regard to your scenario, those vehicles should be yielding to you so long as you are lawfully entering the crosswalk.

The city changed the speed limit on 27th Street to 20 miles per hour. I find it frustrating that other school zones — listed in residential areas — remain at speeds above that. Is it under consideration to lower the speed limits in all school zones? Why can’t the 27th Street zone be only limited during school hours? Also, is the school district doing anything to solve the issue from a student perspective? I recently went to attend a function up there and kids stepped in front of me on Second Avenue without even a care and I had to slam the brakes on my vehicle. Is there any protection for drivers when pedestrians do this?

You are certainly not alone in being frustrated with the situation. I am not aware of any current consideration to lower other school zone speed limits, but do see how that would be helpful.

Unfortunately, it is not up to law enforcement to change the speed limits or only have them applicable during certain hours. For any changes to be made, one would have to go through the appropriate channels in doing so. If this is something you are interested in advocating for, contact Scottsbluff City Hall for further information.

As for the student perspective, there has been communication to the students regarding the proper use of crosswalks. It is unlawful for a pedestrian to suddenly leave the curb (or other place of safety) and run/walk into the path of a vehicle that is too close to possibly stop.