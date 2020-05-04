Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Can felons own air rifles such as bb guns? If the answer is yes, can they own a big bore PCP air rifle?

Laws vary from state to state and in some states felons cannot own these types of weapons. According to Nebraska State Statutes, yes they can. The statute covers “prohibited persons” which include more than people who have been convicted of a felony. This also includes fugitives from justice, individuals convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence within the past seven years, individuals on probation pursuant to a deferred judgment for a felony, and an individual who is the subject of a current and valid domestic violence protection order or harassment protection order.

The above mentioned individuals are prohibited from owning deadly weapons which are defined as firearms, knifes, and brass or iron knuckles. BB guns and PCP air rifles have a potential to be dangerous dependent on how they are used, but they are not technically defined as firearms.

An interesting part of this statute is the allowance of a felon to possess archery equipment (bows and cross bows) for lawful purposes. This addition came to be in 2017 and the back story is pretty neat. The bill was sponsored by State Senator Mike Groene of North Platte and the purpose was to allow felons to hunt or shoot recreationally with bows and crossbows. The bill also included the allowance of knife possession for recreational use to include; butchering, dressing, or otherwise processing or harvesting game, fish, or furs.

The introduction of the bill was on behalf of former felon who turned his life around after being released from prison. He now owns an archery business in North Platte.

The only way a felon would be able to lawfully possess a firearm would be by having their firearm rights restored by the Nebraska Board of Pardons.

Is it legal to shoot airsoft guns in the city limits?

No, this is not legal. It is a violation of city ordinance to discharge any kind of “arms” to include; toy pistols, toy gun, air gun, BB guns, pellet guns, slingshots loaded with rock or other dangerous missiles at the time, etc. within the city limits of Scottsbluff. The ordinance does not rule out the use of toy cap pistols or toy cap guns.

Are switchblade knives legal to carry?

Not within the city of Scottsbluff. City ordinance prohibits any person to carry on his or her person or have in their possession, any switchblade knife. A switchblade knife is defined as a knife having a spring or other device that will open the blade and lock it in an open position.