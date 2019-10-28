Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers.

What is the ordinance for posting garage sale signs on lights posts?

Scottsbluff city ordinance 13-10-9 addresses this topic. You can post garage sale signs on light posts, however. you must remove the signs within 24 hours of the end of the sale.

The ordinance states it is “unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to leave or place upon or against any telegraph, telephone or electric light pole or electric light standard within the City any advertisement of any character or description. This prohibition shall not apply to advertising for an occasional sale of used personal property to be conducted at the home of the seller, commonly called a “garage sale.” The advertising described in the immediately preceding sentence shall be removed within 24hours after the conclusion of the sale.

Can I put a for sale sign on a car, camper, boat etc. and park it on a public street?

You cannot advertise your car, camper, or boat on a public street. Scottsbluff city ordinance 20-6-11 prohibits a person to cause or permit advertising of a vehicle on any street or alley in the city. This includes operating the vehicle or parking the vehicle. Business advertisements can be placed on business vehicles so long as the vehicle is engaged in regular business work and is not being used primarily for advertisement.

I would like to address the topic of vehicles that are parked on residential streets for long periods of time with out of date tags. My neighbor has called dispatch and reported a vehicle that meets the criteria, and it still sits in the same spot, where all the debris gathers around it and it stops the flow of ice and water to the drain. As I’m walking in our neighborhood, I see other vehicles with similar issues. I was just wondering if the police could keep an eye out for these vehicles while they’re patrolling streets. I know it’s difficult to see it all.

For those who may have missed the previous column addressing parking complaints, it is illegal for a vehicle to be parked on the city street with expired tags or no registration. When the violation is addressed, a tow notice will be placed on the vehicle and/or given to the owner. The owner will then have six hours to correct the violation before further action is taken.

The police department does make it a point to follow up on these violations and take the appropriate action if the violation is not corrected. Unfortunately, you are correct and the police department does not see every single violation.

If you notice the same vehicles still sitting there after being tagged, I would encourage you to contact the police department so someone can respond and take the appropriate action.