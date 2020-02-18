Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers.

Do you have to drink alcohol to be cited or arrested for MIP?

This is an interesting question and the answer may be surprising to some. A minor can be charged with minor in possession without consuming an alcoholic beverage. In the state of Nebraska no minor may “sell, dispense, consume, or have in his/her possession or physical control any alcoholic liquor in any tavern or public place to include public streets, alleys, roads, or highways.” For purposes of alcohol-related crimes, a minor is defined as a person under the age of 21.

As for most things, there are a few exceptions to this rule. The exceptions include alcoholic liquor as part of a bona fide religious rite, ritual, or ceremony or in his or her permanent place of residence.

Can a minor be arrested for driving under the influence?

Another interesting question and the short answer is yes. In reality, the difference between arresting an adult for driving under the influence and a juvenile being arrested for the same crime is the procedure.

In regards to alcohol, the legal limit for an adult in the state of Nebraska is a concentration of eight-hundredths of one gram or more by weight of alcohol per one hundred milliliters of his or her blood. Most people probably are probably familiar with hearing a blood alcohol level of .08.

For someone under the age of 21, the concentration is two-hundredths of one gram or more by weight of alcohol per one hundred milliliters of his or her blood but less than the concentration prescribed for someone over the age of 21. This is most commonly referred to as an .02 violation.

A juvenile arrest process is different than an adult because the juvenile won’t necessarily end up in a secured facility. So if the individual is under the age of 18, the appropriate steps will be taken to determine whether they are issued a citation or taken to a secure facility. If the individual is over the age of 18, they can be taken to an adult detention center instead of going through the juvenile process even if the allegation is an .02 violation rather than a traditional DUI.

What could happen to an adult who provides alcohol to minors?

Nebraska state statute deems the “selling, furnishing, giving away, exchanging, delivering, permitting the sale, gift, or procuring of alcoholic liquors to minors or any person who is mentally incompetent as a prohibited act.”

Any person who violates this statute shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. However if a person knowingly and intentionally violates this statute and serious bodily injury or death to any person occur (proximately caused by the minor’s alcohol consumption or impaired condition attributed to the alcoholic liquor provided) the charge is a felony instead of a misdemeanor.