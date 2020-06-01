Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q- Are there restrictions on riding Segways in town? Do you need a helmet; can you ride on the sidewalk, etc.?

A - Segways are considered Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices. By definition, said device is a self-balancing, two-non-tandem-wheeled device, designed to transport only one person and containing an electric propulsion system with an average power of 750 watts or one horsepower, whose maximum speed on a paved level surface, when powered solely by such a propulsion system and while being ridden by an operator who weighs 170 pounds, is less than 20 miles per hour.

Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices may be operated within the city on the streets, alleys, highways, or sidewalks, except on any part of the Monument Valley Pathways or in areas where bicycles are prohibited from being operated. Both bicycles and Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices may also be driven on the shoulders of highways other than segments of the Interstate.

All Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices must be registered with the Scottsbluff Police Department. In order to obtain the registration, you must fill out and applications, have the device inspected, and pay the registration fee. The police department may refuse to register the device and issue number plates if it is found to be in unsafe mechanical condition.

Registration certificates and number plates issued for said device shall be effective for as long as the owner still owns the device. The police department may provide a registration number plate corresponding with the registration certificate. The plate shall be attached to the device and shall remain there until the owner no longer owns the device. It is unlawful for an Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Device to be operated without the display of the registration plate. The device must be plainly visible.

Any person operating a Segway (and other Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices) on the streets, alleys, sidewalks, and other public ways shall comply with the same provisions as bicycle operators.

The operator is required to wear a helmet in compliance with Nebraska State Statute. Only one person may ride said device at a time and any person operating the device shall do so with due caution. No one under the age of sixteen years old can operate the device.

The operator shall yield to pedestrian traffic and any human-powered or animal-powered vehicle at all times. The operator shall give an audible signal before overtaking and passing any pedestrian or human/animal-powered vehicle.

When the device is operated during nighttime, the device itself or the operator must be equipped with a light visible from a distance of at least 500 feet on a clear night. A red reflector on the rear is also required and must be visible on a clear night from all distances between 150-600 feet to the rear. A red light visible from a distance of 500 feet to the rear may be used in addition to a red reflector.