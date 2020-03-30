Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Nebraska statute 28-1409 outlines the use of force for self-protection. The statute references the use of force being justified toward another person “when the actor believes that such force is immediately necessary for the purpose of protecting himself against the use of unlawful force by such other person on the present occasion.”

Using a scenario similar to the one above, let’s add in that you are backed into a corner and cannot physically retreat. If the person begins striking you with their fists, you can defend yourself. But be mindful; throwing a punch or two to defend yourself to the point where you can retreat is different than all out participating in a mutual fight.

“The use of force is NOT justifiable to resist force used by the occupier or possessor of property when the actor knows the person using the force is doing so under a claim of right to protect the property. The exceptions would be if the actor is a public officer performing their duties, the actor has been unlawfully dispossessed of the property and is making re-entry, or if the actor believes such force is necessary to protect himself against death or serious bodily harm.”

“The use of deadly force shall not be justifiable under this section unless the actor believes such force is necessary to protect himself against death, serious bodily harm, kidnapping, or sexual intercourse compelled by force or threat.” The statute also points out if the actor knows they can avoid the necessity of using that amount of force by retreating or surrendering possession they must do so.

The statute specifically points out a use of force is not justifiable to resist an arrest being made by a peace officer, even if the person believes the arrest to be unlawful. If you truly believe the officer has no right to arrest you, there are appropriate actions to take. Using force against the officer is not one of them. The short term appropriate action would be to ask to speak with that officer’s supervisor and make a complaint. The long-term appropriate action would be to contest the arrest in a court of law.