Can you get a ticket or a DUI if you are riding a horse? You may think it’s a silly question but in smaller towns you ride your horse to the bar, get drunk, and then get back on your horse. The horse knows his way home.

I suppose some may think the question is silly but it’s really pretty interesting. Let’s say you do ride your horse to the bar and leave your horse outside while you drink. If you ride your horse home, no, you cannot be arrested for “driving under the influence” but that doesn’t mean you can’t be cited and/or arrested for something else.

Just like many other topics, the law is going to vary depending on where you are. For instance, within the city of Scottsbluff it is unlawful to lead, ride, or drive any horse, goat, mule, cattle, sheep, or swine upon or over any curb space, sidewalk, or lawn.

In addition to not being able to legally ride your horse to the bar, next comes the issue of where will the horse be while you are drinking? The horse can’t go into the establishment nor can it be left unattended outside as it would be continued an animal “at large,” which is also a city ordinance violation.

The ordinance being referred to is a little different from the ordinary dogs at large ordinance. This one specifically addresses livestock. No person owning or having in charge any horse, goat, mule, ass, cattle, sheep, or swine shall picket, herd or pasture, or leave unattended said animals anywhere within the city.

Furthermore, any animal found running at large in the city will be declared a nuisance and may be impounded.

While it is an interesting idea and may work in really small towns that still allow horses everywhere, it certainly wouldn’t work in Scottsbluff for various reasons. The better option would probably be to phone a friend or have some kind of pre-made arrangement for a safe ride home.

I have heard people say you can refuse a breathalyzer because chewing gum and chewing tobacco can mess up the outcome? Do they really change the outcome?

The refusal of a breathalyzer was covered in a previous column. The short of that is law enforcement has to meet a certain criterion in order to require a preliminary breath test from you. If law enforcement has met their criteria and you refuse to take the PBT, you can be criminally charged and even arrested.

As for foreign objects being in your mouth and impacting the result, it is possible that some things may impact the result. There is a specific procedure to avoid any kind of interference. First, the officer would check your mouth to make sure nothing was in there. Then, the officer would wait the required amount of time (15 minutes) and observe you the entire time prior to administering the PBT.