Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Can you ride a skateboard on the sidewalk? Or should you be riding on the street? How about scooters?

Within most areas of the city, yes, you can ride a skateboard on the sidewalk. The exception to this is the same exception to bicycles on sidewalks. The area where riding on the sidewalk is prohibited is basically a square and the border streets are 20th Street, Railway Street, Avenue B, and 2nd Avenue.

If you are riding a skateboard on the sidewalk, be mindful of the requirement to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and to announce your presence before passing a pedestrian (same as on a bicycle).

Skates and skateboards are actually not allowed on the streets unless they are in a crosswalk. Scooters are considered “play vehicles” and are not permitted on the streets except to cross in a crosswalk. When utilizing a play vehicle you are required to follow the same rules as a pedestrian would have to while crossing the street. Play vehicles are also not allowed on the sidewalk within the bordered area of 20th Street, Railway, Avenue B, and 2nd Avenue.

“Play vehicles” are defined as; wagons, sleds, ice skates, non-motorized scooters, tricycles, bicycles with both wheels smaller than those defined in Chapter 3 of Scottsbluff City Ordinance, toy cars, and other toy vehicles. Chapter 3 defines a bicycle as a device propelled solely by human power, upon which any person may ride, having two tandem wheels either of which is more than 14 inches in diameter.

Now, motorized skateboards are a completely different story. “Motorized skateboards” are defined as, “any device consisting of a deck or riding surface of any design upon which a person may sit or stand, having any number of wheels, and is propelled by any type of motorized power, which is capable of traveling more than 15 mph, including any hoverboard, go-ped, pocket motorcycle, motorized skateboard, motorized scooter, and the like. A device designed and used for the transport of disabled persons shall not be considered a motorized skateboard, nor shall an Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Device.

Motorized skateboards cannot be operated in most places within the city, specifically; public streets or alleys, public sidewalks, city owned lots, city parks, and roadways within parks, on pedestrian or bicycle pathways, or any public or private property when notice of trespass is given.

So basically you can ride motorized skateboards (and the like) on your own property and public/private property in which you have been given permission to utilize the space.