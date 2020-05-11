Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

How do people react to female officers’ vs. male officers? Do you ever feel you are treated differently by co-workers or the public?

As a young person pursuing a career in law enforcement, I always anticipated having to work harder than others just to prove myself in such a male-dominated career field. I always seemed to think about how my co-workers would perceive me, but didn’t really put much thought into interacting with the public. At that time, I believed the public would perceive an officer as an officer regardless of gender. I was wrong.

In regards to co-workers, keep in mind I have experience with three different agencies, all within the state of Nebraska. There are certainly times I have felt treated “differently.” Some situations were positive and some were negative.

I have encountered male officers who are kind of old school and don’t believe females should be in law enforcement. With most of them, it seemed to be a concern of female officers not being fast enough or strong enough to do their job. Those male officers have been few and far between. In reality, my greatest mentors in this field have all been males. Although they had high expectations of me, I never felt like they treated me any different.

All new officers have to “prove” themselves and I think that’s OK, so long as that applies across the board. In law enforcement, you have to be able to rely on your co-workers in a way most people never have to rely on anyone else at all. A majority of male officers I have worked with over the years do expect other officers to do their job and pull their own weight, regardless of their gender. The majority has also never made me feel different because I’m a female. There certainly have been occasions where a suspect has come at me or another female officer and male officers have been more “overprotective” than I believe they would have been with a male officer. So, in that situation, did they treat us “differently?” Probably. But I believe it was more a human instinct than anything.

Now, granted, we live in a more progressive time and it’s not the 1800s where female officers are non-existent. I would say a good chunk of the general public does view cops as cops regardless of gender. Of course, you are always going to have some exceptions.

One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced with the public has involved handling domestic violence calls, primarily when the male is the aggressor. Domestic violence situations are pretty intense regardless but I have experienced quite a few situations where the man becomes agitated or more aggressive because he’s being arrested by a female. I have also had males refuse to speak with me because I am not a “policeman.”

The female-to-female dynamic is pretty interesting as well. On one hand, female victims seem more willing to speak with female officers than male officers. On the other hand, females are more likely to want to fight female officers than male officers. I do think female officers are able to de-escalate certain situations more easily than a male officer.

In conclusion, I would say more often than not I am treated as an equal by co-workers and the public alike.