Does a handicap placard allow someone to park the wrong way (against traffic)? I recently saw this when parking at a Gering cafe and was told it was allowed. Does it make a difference if the street does not have any signage or designated handicap markings?

Unless otherwise marked, traffic and parking laws must still be abided by. Nebraska state statute notes (except when otherwise provided by a local authority) every vehicle stopped/parked upon a two-way roadway where parking is permitted shall be parked with the right-hand wheels parallel to and within 12 inches of the right-hand curb or edge of roadway.

Furthermore, as set forth by Nebraska State Statute any city, village, state agency, or person in lawful possession of any off-street parking may designate stalls for the exclusive use of handicapped or disabled persons whose vehicle displays the appropriate license plate or appropriate parking permit.

If there is a particular location lacking handicap parking access, you could approach the individual or entity responsible and request consideration for such parking.

Can a person park in a handicap area if they have a temporary disability (broken leg) and have not been able to get a handicap placard yet?

Without the appropriate parking permit, no, they cannot. Certainly unplanned injuries occur (such as a broken leg) and it does take a little time to get through the process. I was curious about the length of the process itself so I reached out to the DMV in Lincoln.

According to the DMV, the person applying for the permit must fill out the top portion of the application and then have the form signed off on by their physician. Once the physician signs the form, they can mail, fax, or submit the paperwork online. Once the DMV receives the application, the permit is issued within seven to 10 days.

How long do handicap permits last?

Permanently issued handicapped or disabled permits are valid for six years. Temporary permits are issued for either three or six months based on the estimated date of recovery.

Also, just a reminder, handicapped/disabled parking permits must be displayed by hanging the permit from the rearview mirror, making the permit clearly visible through the front windshield.

No person shall park in a designated handicapped area (even if displaying the permit) when the permit holder is not present or will not be entering/exiting the vehicle in said location. So basically if you drive your grandparent to the store and they are entering/exiting the vehicle you are permitted to park in a handicapped area. However, if you borrowed your grandparents vehicle you cannot park in a handicapped area even if they possess the appropriate permit.