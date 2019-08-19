Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. This week, Cpl. Brass addresses questions about the definition of entrapment.

This week I am going to answer a few questions regarding situations you may have seen on a television show or in a movie. While a lot of true crime-based shows do have accurate information as it pertains to law enforcement, a lot of other shows and movies really don’t. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been investigating a crime and someone has given advice on how to handle it based on what they saw on television.

Unfortunately, I can’t send a sample to the lab and have a DNA match within 20 minutes. Would that be awesome? Absolutely, but it’s not a reality. I also think shows and movies grossly misrepresent the amount of paperwork cops have to do. Society thinks cops just drive fast, arrest people and eat doughnuts. Which is partially true, but the only thing on that list that doesn’t require a written report is the doughnuts.

Alright, let’s get to the part you are actually here for, the questions:

You always see on TV or hear that cops have to identify themselves in an undercover situation? Is this true?

No, they do not have to identify themselves. I know what you are thinking. “But wait, isn’t that entrapment?” No, it’s not. But this is a great transition into the next question.

Lots of times, people will claim that officers pulled over, monitoring speeders or watching for people committing other offenses, are “entraping” them. Can you explain some examples of entrapment?

First, let's look at the definition of entrapment. Entrapment is tricking someone into committing a crime they would have otherwise been unlikely to commit. Let’s go with a classic example: Officers are parked on the side of the road monitoring traffic. You come along going 10 mph over the speed limit because you don’t see the officer. Next thing you know, there are red and blue lights in your rear-view mirror. The officer did not entrap you. You were speeding regardless of the officer’s presence.

The officer’s decision to pull off the road and monitor traffic didn’t have an impact on your actions. You still chose to speed. Now let’s say the officer put up a 30 mph sign on Broadway and then pulled off to the side of the road. Then you came along driving 30 mph and he stops you and says it’s a 20 mph zone. This is entrapment because in that instance you are driving 30 mph because that’s what the sign said and you didn’t know he covered the original sign.

I hope this clears up some confusion. If not, send me more questions on the topic. Have a great week.