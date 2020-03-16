Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

I visited an event and observed a police car left running. Two officers were inside and visiting. I did my business and observed the car still idling as I left. It had been at least a half-hour or longer. Wouldn’t it be more cost efficient for an officer to turn off the engine? Why might an officer leave their engine running?

It would certainly depend on the situation. Generally speaking, vehicles are not to be left running and unattended within the city. Due to the nature of law enforcement duties, an exception is made for officers who are acting within their duties at the time.

I can think of a few reasons an officer may leave their vehicle running. One, if the officer is a K-9 handler and has their canine in the vehicle then it would be left running for obvious reasons.

Another reason would be due to inclement weather. Often times, when it is snowing, officers will leave their patrol vehicle running so the windows remain clear of ice and the vehicle is immediately ready to be operated. Just imagine during a snow storm, if officers turned off their vehicle every time they entered a residence, business, etc. and then had to clear off the ice and snow before proceeding to their next call for service. That would not be very efficient in general.

In addition to those reasons mentioned above, a lot of energy is required to run the electronic equipment in the vehicles (which includes the radio, light bar, mobile terminal etc.). There are times when officers may leave their vehicle running to prevent running down the battery.

So often I see people who make a U-turn on Broadway or Tenth Street in Gering in the middle of the block to get to a parking spot on the other side of the street. Is that OK to do that? I would think not, because there’s a double line going down the middle of the street, and one is not supposed to cross a double line. What does the law say?

Most people are probably familiar with no passing/overtaking when double yellow lines are present. State statute also states there are only two situations when crossing the double yellow is appropriate; when making a left turn or when avoiding an obstruction.

The following restrictions apply specifically to making U-turns. First (and most obvious), when there is a sign specifically stating no U-turn. Also, no vehicle shall make a U-turn upon any curve, or upon the approach to or near the crest of a grade where such vehicle cannot be seen by the driver of any other vehicle approaching from either direction within 500 feet. There are other obvious situations where a U-turn wouldn’t be appropriate such as if you were traveling on a one-way street.