Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers.

Q. At my neighborhood intersection, there is a pick-up truck that I feel is a vision obstruction for oncoming traffic. A large tree further obstructs a driver’s vision at the intersection. I have contacted police and nothing has been done about it. Is the police department the right agency to address this? How does one get action on a vision obstruction?

A. Let’s start with the potential violations. Scottsbluff city ordinance has some pretty specific requirements when it comes to parking. Ordinance 22-6-15 states no vehicle can be parked or left standing (for any period of time) within 30 feet of an intersection.

Furthermore, vehicles cannot be parked within 20 feet of stop signs or within 10 feet of fire hydrants. Most of these areas are marked off by red paint. I am not sure if the intersection in your neighborhood has a red painted curb or not. I also can’t speak for officers that may have responded but if they did not take any action, it may have been because the vehicle was within the guideline.

Now if your curb is not painted red and you believe this pick-up is parked closer to the intersection than it should be based on the information above, I would encourage you to reach out to city hall and ask for the curb to be painted.

If the owner of the pick-up truck isn’t aware of the restrictions, the red curb is a pretty obvious indicator and will hopefully prevent further issues in that regard. As far as contacting the police for this violation, you are correct in doing so.

Moving on to the tree obstruction, previous articles have touched on this topic. Without knowing if you are referring to a street tree or a tree on private property, I will say this. Street trees must be planted at least 35 feet from the street corner and at least eight feet from any fire hydrant.

Ordinance 20-7-22 addresses street trees and trees on private property alike. That particular ordinance states a tree cannot obstruct the view of vehicle operators approaching the intersection. This violation would be reportable to the Code Enforcement Officer. The Code Enforcement Officer can be reached at 308-630-6248 or by email at compliance@scottsbluff.org.

If you are unsure of which department would handle a violation (like a vision obstruction) feel free to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department and if the situation would be better handled by a different department within the city, we would be happy to refer you to the appropriate place.