As winter approaches and weather conditions change, the amount of motor vehicle accidents tends to rise. Just a reminder, most crashes can be prevented by following traffic laws. As conditions change and the roads become icy and/or snow packed, slow down and be aware of your surroundings.

This week, let’s address a few questions regarding the reporting of accidents.

If I witness an accident, but have to get to work or something, do I have to stick around or is it OK to leave the scene since I wasn’t involved?

This is an excellent question. So long as you are not involved, it is okay for you to continue on your way. Most states don’t legally require you to stop and render aid but a lot of people feel more of a moral obligation to do so. If you do witness a motor vehicle accident, I would recommend contacting the authorities and advising them of the crash. If the investigating officer has further questions as to what you witnessed, they will likely contact you.

On the other side of that, here are the requirements if you are involved in the accident. Nebraska State Statute mandates any driver who is involved in an accident on a public road, private road, or private drive resulting in damage must immediately stop at the scene and prove their name, address, telephone number, and operator’s license number to the other person(s) involved.

Now, if the driver is involved in an accident and the other vehicle or properties are unattended, they must also immediately stop. Written notice is to be left in a conspicuous place or on the unattended vehicle including the same information listed above. The driver must also (and without unnecessary delay) report the accident to a peace officer.

I’ve gotten in an accident before and had to file a state report. What is the point of this report when police already file reports? It seems like a waste of my time.

Another great question and one police are asked pretty often. For starters, Nebraska State Statute says all drivers involved in an accident resulting in an injury, death, or damage in excess of $1,000.00 must complete and return the state form within 10 days of the accident. If the drivers do not comply, the DMV can/will suspend their driving privileges.

It may seem redundant to submit a form when an officer is already doing so however here are a few good reasons why the state requires it.

Accuracy: Officers accident reports are brief and to the point, containing only facts (such as Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound when it impacted vehicle #2). Officer’s reports also include statements from all individuals involved. The driver is generally going to provide a more detailed description of the events in their report because they were there and actually experienced it.

Damage: when the officer submits their report the estimated damage is based on what the officer saw at the scene. By the time the drivers submit their state report, they are likely to have an official estimate which is generally pretty close to the actual cost.

Insurance: part of the state form driver’s complete includes insurance verification. The officer’s report will contain both parties reported insurance carrier and policy number but the state will actually go through a process to verify the coverage at the time.