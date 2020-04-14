Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

If you buy a car from someone, should it come with in-transits?

It all depends on who you buy the vehicle from. If you purchase a vehicle from a licensed dealer, then yes, they will issue in-transits for the vehicle. However, if you purchase a vehicle from a friend, family member, person on social media, etc. then no. Handwritten/homemade in-transits are not valid and private sellers are not authorized to issue in-transits.

If you do purchase a vehicle from a private seller and haven’t registered the vehicle yet, be sure to have the vehicle/purchase information with you in the event you may be stopped by law enforcement. In addition to the vehicle information, be sure to have your proof of financial responsibility/insurance information.

The insurance information must give the effective dates of the policy, vehicle information, name of the person insured, name of the insurance company, and policy number. So long as you keep the insurance coverage card issued by your insurance company, you will have all of the required information.

The tags on my license plates are expired but I heard you can’t get pulled over for that right now. Is this true?

Gov. Ricketts did issue an executive order regarding this topic. The order specifically applies to various items that would have expired on or after March 1, 2020. If your registration expired in January or February, you would not be included in this exception.

The executive order applies to vehicle registration, in-transits, and motor carrier temporary documents. As well as driver’s licenses, state identification cards, permits, and other credentials issued by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. Any of these expiring on or after March 1, 2020 are given an extension. The extension will be good for thirty days after the executive order is lifted.

Many of these documents are still renewable online if you so choose. The aim of the order is to reduce travel as well as in person appearances to the Department of Motor Vehicle locations.

How do I get information during this time if I’ve been involved in a motor vehicle accident?

In normal circumstances, when you are involved in a motor vehicle accident you would pick up a copy of the report from the agency called to investigate the crash. As it stands, the front office of the Scottsbluff Police Department is closed to the public.

If you need a copy of an accident report you can send an email request to policeinfo@scottsbluff.org or call 308-630-6261 and leave a message. Reports can then be emailed or mailed to you.

Furthermore, if the accident resulted in $1,000 in damage or more or a person was injured in the accident, you must complete a Drivers Motor Vehicle Accident Report and submit it to the state within 10 days of the accident.

This form can be found online at https://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/crash-reporting.