Is it true that it is illegal for me to play Frisbee or catch with a ball with my dog in a Scottsbluff public park?

It is not so much the issue of playing Frisbee or catch as it is an issue with the animal not being on a leash. Ideally, the best option is to play Frisbee or catch with your dog while in your own yard.

The issue here is the Scottsbluff city ordinance states no domestic animal shall run at large in the city. An animal will be deemed at large when it is off the owner’s premises and not in a receptacle, enclosed vehicle, or on a leash.

To avoid this, you could always take your dog to one of the local dog parks. Both the Riverside dog park and the Monument dog park are considered off leash areas where dogs are free to run and play. There is plenty of room at either park to play fetch.

My grandpa always shot the neighbor’s dog with a BB gun when it would mess in his yard. Is this even legal?

No, this is not legal. For starters, it is a violation of city ordinance to discharge any kind of “arms” to include toy pistols, BB guns, pellet, guns, slingshots, etc. within the city limits of Scottsbluff.

Furthermore, this type of behavior could be considered animal cruelty as it is a cruel mistreatment to shoot an object at an animal for “messing.”

On the other side of that, the owner of an animal is required to remove the feces their animal leaves behind on a street, alley, sidewalk, in a park, or on another’s property. So if a dog is leaving a mess in one’s yard, the issue should be taken up with the owner.

At one point in time it may have been more acceptable to handle a situation in this fashion but with current ordinances, there are certainly more appropriate approaches.

If my neighbor’s dog is barking, should I call 911? The dog barks for a long period of time when his owner leaves him home alone during the day.

This is a good opportunity to touch on the proper use of 911. While it is fine to contact law enforcement if your peace is being disturbed by the dog, you should do so by utilizing the non-emergency phone number which is 308-632-7176. 911 should be reserved for emergencies only.