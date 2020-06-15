Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. We are coming up on summer months, is it legal to drive 4-wheelers, go carts, golf carts, etc. on public roadways?

A. This is another great and timely question. Nebraska state statute does not authorize the operation of “off road designed vehicles” on highways or public roadways. Off-road designed vehicles (per statute) include but are not limited to; golf carts, go-carts, riding lawn mowers, garden tractors, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, and mini bikes.

Minibikes are defined as “a two-wheel motor vehicle which has a total wheel and tire diameter of less than 14 inches or an engine-rated capacity of less than 45 cubic centimeters displacement or any other two-wheel motor vehicle primarily designed by the manufacturer for off-road use only.” The definition does not include an electric personal assistive mobility device.

If you read the column in January regarding ATVs and UTVs, you might recall the allowance of said vehicles within the roadway so long as they met a certain criteria in which you would be correct. The City of Scottsbluff does allow the operation of ATVs and UTVs so long as the vehicles and the drivers meet the requirements listed in the ordinance. That information can be located in the previous article from Jan. 27, 2020, or within pamphlets available at the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Q. Another question that comes up within this same realm is the operation of mopeds. A moped is defined as a bicycle with fully operative pedals for propulsion by human power, an automatic transmission and a motor not exceeding 50 cc that produces no more than two-brake horsepower at a maximum design speed of no more than 30 miles per hour.

A. Mopeds are exempt from titling and registration. They can be operated on public roads as long as the operator complies with the laws regarding mopeds and the pedals are not removed. The operator of a moped must have a valid operator’s license and follow the rules of the road. Any person operating a moped can only ride on a permanent and regular seat and should not carry another person on the moped unless the model is specifically designed by the manufacturer to carry more than one person. If the model is equipped to carry more than one person, the passenger should not ride in a way that interferes with the operator’s view or control.

Furthermore, the operator shall face forward while riding the moped and shall not operate the moped when carrying items which prevent him/her from keeping both hands on the handlebars.

While mopeds are exempt from titling and registering, if at any time the pedals are removed the vehicle becomes an off-road vehicle restricted to operation on private property unless it meets the minimum requirements of a motorcycle. If it meets the minimum motorcycle requirements, then it must be titled and registered for legal operation on public roads.