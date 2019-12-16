Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers.

Is it legal to refuse the receipt/ bag check at Walmart or any other store in Scottsbluff?

This is a question officers have been asked a lot as of late and a rather good one at that. With holiday shopping in full swing, shopping center and department stores are especially busy. The number of shoplifters has also increased.

As a result, many stores are checking receipts at the door. In most cases this is for unbagged items and for large items in general but other times they are having employees check every receipt, which they are allowed to do.

Are you allowed to refuse? Yes, you are. You do not have to stop or let them check your bag but here’s the kicker: If they suspect you of shoplifting, they are allowed to detain you until law enforcement arrives per Nebraska state statute. So, if an employee asks for your receipt as part of their routine and you choose to continue walking, they will let you continue to walk.

If they have probable cause to believe you just shoplifted, as noted above, they do have the authority to detain you. If an employee tells you to stop and wait for law enforcement, they do have the authority to do that.

I see advertisements for video cameras that people can mount in all kinds of areas of their home (Ring, etc.). Are there any laws that people should keep in mind to ensure privacy of people in their homes, or even their neighbors?

More and more citizens and businesses are installing cameras on their properties and for good reason. What you should keep in mind is the “reasonable expectation of privacy.” Installing cameras on your own property which only encompasses views of your property is essentially a non-issue. If someone enters your property and steals a package, vehicle, etc., they have no expectation of privacy in that instance.

Now if you mount cameras which are pointed directly into your neighbor’s bedroom window, there’s an issue. Your neighbor obviously has a reasonable expectation of privacy in their own bedroom (or home for that matter). Generally, in any public place, there is little to no expectation of privacy. If your cameras include an angle of the street in front of your house, it should be a non-issue.

If you have doubts about your camera placement, you could always contact law enforcement to take a look and let you know whether the placement is problematic or not.