When roads are closed, is it legal to still travel on them if you are not emergency personnel? The company I work for has told its workers that it is not against the law for them to travel on closed roads. They were told if they do get into trouble to show their employee ID.

While the company’s instruction certainly sounds irresponsible, unless otherwise specified by a specific jurisdiction’s ordinance, you can still travel on closed roads, however, it is at your own risk. Nebraska State Statute specifies how the road must be marked, fenced, barricaded, etc., to insure the closure is clear to the public. If the road is appropriately marked as closed, anyone entering such closed road without permission is doing so at their own peril. This is assuming you can access the road without removing a barricade.

Road closures are put in place for a reason and generally, it is due to inclement weather or other unsafe conditions that make travel dangerous. If roads are closed, they probably are not being patrolled due to the conditions present. So if you decide to drive on a closed road and encounter vehicle problems or are involved in an accident, there is no guarantee emergency responders will be able to get to you in a timely manner.

Now, when a road is closed for whatever reason (construction, maintenance, weather) and a person removes or interferes with any barricade, fence, enclosure, or warning sign, they are guilty of a crime.

Do you have to be at a full stop until a crossing guard is completely out of the road? I see kids make it across, the guard starts to walk back, and cars start driving. Does a median in the road determine if this rule still applies?

Within the city of Scottsbluff, yes, you do. The crossing guard is essentially a pedestrian. This is another subject that is covered in state statute, however, each individual jurisdiction may have a more detailed ordinance.

At a minimum, Nebraska statute states the driver of a vehicle “must yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway (within the crosswalk) if the pedestrian is within the lane in which the driver is currently traveling or in the lane immediately adjacent.”

The statute specifies the vehicle must come to a complete stop.

Scottsbluff city ordinance takes it a notch further and requires vehicles to come to a complete stop whenever any pedestrian is within the designated crossing area. Said vehicle shall not begin movement until all pedestrians have passed outside of the area.