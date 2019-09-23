Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers.

Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

In a lot of news stories, there has been discussion of “open carry” states. Is Nebraska an open carry state?

A majority of states in the United States are considered “open carry” and yes, Nebraska is one of them. But there are rules and regulations that come along with it, so let’s talk about that.

First, you must legally be able to possess the firearm and cannot be a prohibited person. A prohibited person is any one of the following; a person who has been previously convicted of a felony, a fugitive from justice, the subject of a current and valid domestic abuse protection order in which you are violating, or a person who has been convicted of domestic violence within the past seven years.

Second, the weapon cannot be concealed what so ever. Of course you can conceal carry if you are the holder of a valid permit issued under the Concealed Handgun Permit Act. If you do not possess said permit, you are prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon.

Third, there are locations where you cannot carry a firearm at all regardless of open carry versus concealed carry. For instance: school property. Firearms are not allowed in a school, on school grounds, in a school-owned vehicle, at a school-sponsored activity, or at a school athletic event. There are also businesses that have signs posted advising firearms are not allowed on their property.

While we are at it, I might as well mention it is illegal to transport or possess a machine gun, short rifle, or short shotgun.

Many people sell recalled items at garage sales and online. I often see the baby rock n play sleepers for sale despite the many infant deaths that have happened. I’ve tried to contact the sellers and they don’t seem to care and continue to list the items. I believe it’s against federal law to sell or donate recalled items for the safety risks involved. Is there a way to report these types of listings?

This situation isn’t dictated by state statute so it’s a little out of my realm and I had to do some research! The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission does issue guidelines for anyone who sells or distributes consumer products. In addition to big box stores, the commission also notes the following are included; thrift/consignment stores, flea markets, charities, and people holding yard sales. The CPSC prohibits the sale of items that have been recalled by the CPSC unless the item has been repaired in accordance to the recall.

It seems to me a lot of people just don’t necessarily realize the items have been recalled. So I would recommend to anyone who is advertising items like this to check out the CPSC website where they list current recall items. The list can be found at SaferProducts.gov.

Now, if you (the buyer) know an item has been recalled and the seller doesn’t seem to care you have a course of action to take as well. The CPSC can be contacted via email or telephone. All contact information is listed at www.cpsc.gov.