I would like to start off this week by thanking those of you who have submitted questions for this column. I enjoy reading the questions and sharing as much information with you as I can. Several questions have been submitted regarding specific ongoing criminal cases. At this time, I am unable to answer these specific questions. Also, if you want to report a crime that is happening now, you need to contact the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center or Crime Stoppers.

Question: Is there really such a thing as a citizen’s arrest? How does that work?

Answer: There is such a thing, but it is probably not what most people think. Nebraska State Statute specifically addresses this topic and refers to it as “an arrest by person not an officer.” According to this statute, a person may “arrest” a person if there is reasonable ground to believe the person committed a petit larceny or felony and detain said person until law enforcement arrives.

A perfect (and probably the most common) example of this would be in the case of a shoplifting. If a person is caught shoplifting in a store, the employees are allowed to detain the individual until law enforcement arrives. Some store policies further dictate how exactly the employee shall respond to the situation, but statute does allow the employees to detain if need be.

In most situations where a person may witness a crime, the best approach is to be a great witness. Be aware of your surroundings, get a detailed description of the suspect, any vehicle information (make, model, plate number, etc.), and let law enforcement personnel handle the rest.

Question: Is the lowered speed limit around the high school enforced during the summer when school is out? It seems some drivers are not slowing down.

Answer: For those who are unaware, the speed limit was reduced to 20 miles per hour on 27th Street from Fifth Avenue to Broadway. This change was made by the Scottsbluff City Council due to an unfortunate pedestrian versus vehicle collision.

The lowered speed limit in is in place all of the time, not just during school. I would agree that unfortunately many people are still traveling faster than the posted speed limit. Police presence has been increased and many citations have already been issued. The police department will continue to patrol the area and issue citations as needed.

We should all be more cautious while operating motor vehicles, regardless of the location.