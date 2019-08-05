Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. This week, the Star-Herald asked Cpl. Brass to address questions involving firearms ordinances.

Question: I saw a man standing by Wal-Mart holding a sign asking for money. Is that illegal? Can the police department do anything to help?

Answer: Great question. We do receive calls regarding people panhandling within the city of Scottsbluff, usually in high traffic areas such as businesses or highly traveled roads. City ordinance 13-3-4 defines and prohibits begging.

Often times we see individuals who are just passing through town for one reason or another and end up kind of “stuck.” The police department does have limited access to resources intended to help individuals in this situation. There are also other local organizations with resources to help as well. The police department has a list of soup supper locations for those in need of a meal, as well as a list of food pantry locations. The meal and food pantry locations are not intended solely for those passing through town, but for any person who may be in need.

Question: Whenever I’m at 20th and First Avenue (or other locations) cars will pass on the right as I wait to turn. Is this legal?

Answer: Generally, overtaking and passing should only be to the left but there are a few exceptions and this is one of them. Drivers are allowed to pass a vehicle to the right if the vehicle they are passing is making a left turn and a lane is available on the street for through movement. The driver should still remain cautious as they pass, just the same as if they were passing a vehicle to the left.

Question: Kids in my neighborhood often shoot BB guns in their backyard. A few times they have accidentally shot people’s windows. Is it OK for them to shoot BB guns in their backyard?

Answer: While it’s unfortunate they have accidentally shot out windows, it’s not uncommon for situations like this to arise. Within the city limits, individuals are prohibited from discharging any kind of “arms” which does include toy pistols, air guns, BB guns, and even slingshots which are loaded with rocks or other dangerous objects.

So even though they are in their backyard, no, this is not an OK activity for in town. Such activity should be saved for out in the county or at a range of sorts. Personally, if my neighbor kids were doing the same (especially to the point where property was being damaged), I would first speak with the parents and make sure they are aware of the situation. If the problem persists, law enforcement can be contacted to address the issue.