What age is a kid allowed to stay home on their own? Does it depend on the maturity of the kid or is there an age in which it is simply not permissible?

Most states do not have a specific age governed by statute on this matter, including Nebraska. Realistically, it comes down to the maturity of your child and how long you intend to leave them alone. The states that do specify an age tend to be around the 10-11 year old range.

If you do decide to leave your child home alone, it is important to go over a few things prior to doing so. For starters, have an established phone list of people your child can contact in case of an emergency. If you are gone for an extended amount of time, make arrangements to check in on your child or to have a trusted neighbor/family member check in while you are gone.

Ideally, your child should stay indoors and keep the doors locked in your absence. Talk about and have a plan for situations where your child should seek help from an adult or authorities. Have an evacuation plan in case of a fire and a safe place to go afterward. Also have a plan for severe weather and the safest place for the child to go. If you don’t already have something put together, it’s a good idea to gather a flashlight, extra batteries, etc. in case of a power outage.

Review basic first aid information and be sure your child knows where to find first aid supplies. Discuss whether or not your child should use the phone and/or computer in your absence. If you do allow your child to use the phone and computer, discuss the importance of not telling other people they are home alone.

Some of these may seem incredibly obvious, but officers have been called to situations where these guidelines were never thought about, let alone put into action.

There are many resources online containing information to help you decide whether or not your child is ready to stay home alone. If you are unsure or uneasy about the idea, perhaps the best bet is to wait a little longer.

What television shows do cops think portray them accurately? Which ones do cops generally hate because they are not accurate?

There are a few obvious ones here that stick out and those are Cops and Live PD. Both of those shows do a pretty good job of highlighting what officers encounter on a regular basis. The First 48 is certainly a more investigative standpoint but does shed light on the importance of gathering information and acting on said information within a timely manner.

Although this show is no longer on the air, CSI created a pretty unrealistic expectation of how each call should be handled. In large part, the inaccuracies relate to the amount of physical evidence portrayed at each of those crime scenes and also how quickly the evidence was processed. Even large departments with their own laboratories and incredible database access cannot process an entire scene and have all of the results within a 30-minute window.