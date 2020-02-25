Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Are there rules concerning how long before/after an election you can display political campaign signs? Are Trump 2020 flags considered political campaign signs?

Yes, there are Scottsbluff city ordinances that outline the timeline allowed for political signs both before and after an election. Ordinance 25-6-20 says political signs cannot be displayed until 45 days prior to the date of the election to which the sign pertains. The same ordinance also states every sign shall be removed by the applicant within ten days after the election.

Based on current ordinances, it does not appear Trump 2020 flags would be considered political campaign signs, however, there are regulations on the location of the flags. Flags must be securely attached to a pole or cable, cannot be hung in a location where they would come in contact with vehicles or pedestrians, and must be removed as soon as they are torn or damaged.

Why is the sign on Avenue B from the Trump 2016 campaign allowed to remain? Doesn’t city ordinance require removal of political signs within a certain period of time?

As mentioned in the first question, yes, there is an ordinance that outlines when signs are allowed to be displayed and removed. Now, regarding this particular sign you are referring to, there are a few circumstances at play.

Regarding the general placement of signs, the ordinance specifically indicates signs cannot be displayed on private property without the consent of the owner or person in control of the property. Signs cannot be displayed upon the right of way of any public street, alley, other public way, or property owned or controlled by a governmental agency.

The placement of the sign is on private property. The ordinance pertaining to the intent of the regulation of political signs mentions allowing political expression without disturbing others which would include impacting public health, safety, and welfare which does not apply. Based on the standing ordinances, there is no clear violation here, however, the regulation of political signs is a zoning offense rather than a criminal offense.

Any further questions or complaints of violations can be taken up with the City of Scottsbluff Development Services.

How often does the police department issue citations for people who are not shoveling their walks? It is an issue in my neighborhood.

In reality, actual citations are not issued very often. In most situations, a verbal or written warning is issued and the problem is fairly easily resolved. If this is an ongoing issue, I would encourage you to contact Development Services.

Just a reminder, within the city of Scottsbluff the occupant or owner of the property must remove the snow/ice from the sidewalk or drive within a sidewalk space five hours after the storm ends. If the storm occurs during the night, it must be removed by 8:30 a.m.