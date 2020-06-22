Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

What is a citizen’s legal obligation to report crimes they may be aware of to law enforcement? For example, if a citizen knows about a serious offence, like a Class III misdemeanor (punishable by fine or jail, or both), like an election law violation, are they legally (or morally) required to report the crime to an officer, or would making the political subdivision board aware of the member’s violation sufficiently satisfy any legal reporting requirement, if indeed there is one?

Excellent question. As far as an election law violation (without knowing further detail), I am unaware of any legal requirement for you to report said crime to law enforcement specifically. You could certainly report your concerns to the local board/city council but be aware they have limited investigative and enforcement power when it comes to certain things.

If the violation is a voting rights/election issue, complaints could be made to the local county clerk or the Secretary of State Election Division. If the violation is in regards to campaigning, lobbying, candidate conflicts, etc. those reports can be made to the Nebraska Accountability/Disclosure Commission.

As far as crimes with a mandatory reporting requirement, each state has its own variation. When it comes to mandatory reporting in the state of Nebraska, child abuse is something EVERYONE is required to report. There seems to be a misconception that only medical professionals, school employees, social workers etc. are required to report child abuse but that is not the case.

Any person who believes a child has been or is being abused or neglected is required to make a report. Law enforcement often hears people who are concerned with repercussions for reporting. In regards to child abuse, the identity of the reporting person is confidential and will only be released to county attorney’s and law enforcement, without a court order.

There are mandatory reports specific to occupations. The following occupations are required to report abuse, neglect, or exploitation of vulnerable adults; physician, psychologist, physician assistant, nurse, nurse aide, other medical, developmental disability, or mental health professional, law enforcement personnel, caregiver or employee of a caregiver, operator or employee of a sheltered workshop, owner, operator, or employee of any facility licensed by the department, or human services professional or paraprofessional not including a member of the clergy.

The law specifically states a report is required when reasonable cause exists to believe someone is or was being abused. There are several ways to make this report. Generally speaking, you can call the 24/7 hotline (listed below) for both child abuse and abuse of a vulnerable adult. You will need to provide the person’s name and address or enough location information to establish jurisdiction as well as a basis for your call. If the matter is urgent and you feel the person is in immediate danger, contact 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

A person who fails to report the abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult can be charged with a class III misdemeanor.

The hotline number is 1-800-652-1999.