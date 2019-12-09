Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers.

Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

When it comes to people leaving dogs in warm vehicles, at what point does it become animal abuse? Sometimes, the windows are cracked and there is water in the car but people freak out because the dog is barking. We’ve had people threaten to break the window out and take the dog. Can a person be charged with vandalism or theft?

Excellent question, law enforcement tends to get a lot of these calls in the summer months. There are different levels of animal abuse and this scenario most often falls under neglect rather than abuse.

Nebraska state statute defines “cruelly neglect” as failing to provide any animal in one’s care with food, water, or other care as is reasonably necessary for the animal’s health. This applies to the owner of the animal or even someone who is merely watching another person’s animal.

Even if the windows are cracked or the air conditioner is left on, other issues arise. What if you leave the air conditioner on but the dog somehow turns it off? It’s one thing if you are driving around with the dog in your car and can monitor and control the temperature inside. Ultimately, it is best to leave your furry friend at home if you have shopping to do or other activities which would leave the dog alone in the vehicle for any length of time.

As for the breaking of a window if you were to witness a dog left in a car, you have to prove the dog is in distress prior to taking that kind of action. This applies to law enforcement as well. Law enforcement cannot just break out a window because someone left a dog in a vehicle. However, if the dog is in distress, they can.

If you see a dog left in a vehicle and are concerned for its safety, I would recommend contacting law enforcement and waiting until they arrive. If the dog’s condition changes while you are there, you can relay this information to law enforcement.

What about dogs outside in the snow? Some dogs have inadequate shelter or no shelter. Yet, some dogs like playing in the snow or people don’t understand the dog is an inside dog and only out to use the bathroom.

This question is along the same lines. An owner or custodian must provide food, water, and adequate shelter for animals. Failing to do so may result in a citation or even arrest depending on the severity of the circumstance.

Some dogs do like playing in the snow and some breeds are better equipped to handle the snow. Again, it comes down to what is reasonable and whether or not it is harming the animal’s health. When in doubt, contact law enforcement to assess the situation.