I’ve noticed a spectacular lack of stop signs in Scottsbluff. In fact this is the first city I’ve lived in that is like this. So for those of us that find this foreign ... who has right of way? I’ve asked several people and I keep getting different answers.

Quite a few questions have been submitted regarding this topic. The procedure is really pretty simple so hopefully this will clear up some confusion.

If no stop or yield signs are present at an intersection you should precede with caution first and foremost. In reality you should probably do that even when signs are present because even with signs present, there is no guarantee other drivers are going to abide by what’s posted, unfortunately.

With no signs present, vehicles should proceed in the order they arrive at the intersection. If two vehicles happen to approach the intersection at approximately the same time, the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right-of-way to the vehicle on the right.

If one of those drivers is turning left within the intersection (or even into an alley, private road, or driveway) he or she shall yield the right of way to any vehicle approaching from the opposite direction which is within the intersection or approaching so close as to constitute an immediate hazard.

Vehicles entering a roadway from a ramp or other approach road shall yield the right-of-way to vehicles on the main roadway unless otherwise posted by a sign.

Not that this is generally an issue within city limits but there is another thing to keep in mind when entering a paved road from an unpaved road. The driver of the vehicle on an unpaved road who is entering or crossing a paved roadway must yield the right of way to the vehicle on the paved road.

Can you go over the proper way to negotiate a four-way stop?

The same rules are going to apply to a four-way stop as an unmarked intersection. Proceed in the order you arrive and if two vehicles arrive at the same time, the driver on the left yields to the driver on the right.

With all of the talk about stopping at intersections, this is probably a good time for a reminder as to where exactly to stop in relation to the intersection.

Obviously if there is a clearly marked line or cross walk, drivers are to stop behind the line or cross walk. If no clear marking is present, drivers must stop at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway but without entering the actual intersection.

