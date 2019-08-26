Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers.

When cops pull a person over, why do they ask if I know why they pulled me over or do I know how fast I was going? Are they trying to get me to admit to my traffic offense?

This is a fair question and right off the bat I am facing a hiccup. Personally, I do not ask people if they know why I stopped them. When I approach the vehicle, I introduce myself and inform the driver of my reason for stopping them. For me, I don’t think it needs to be a guessing game, I am a pretty “matter of fact” person and usually prefer to just get straight to the point.

I do know officers who ask rather than tell, but I can’t really answer all of their why’s because that’s not my style. I think it’s reasonable to believe an officer wants to know if you were aware of what you were doing wrong. Now, when I stop someone for speeding, I tell them I stopped them for speeding and then I ask them if they know what the speed limit is on that road. I ask simply to establish whether or not they knew the posted speed limit.

In most cases, it doesn’t really matter if you admit to speeding or blowing through a stop sign or whatever the traffic offense is. With the technology in patrol vehicles, more likely than not the offense is going to be captured on video and that’s all the proof I need. Honesty does go a long way though and I know I am not the only officer with that opinion.

My understanding is that accidents that occur in parking lots are “no fault” accidents. Can you explain what that means and why?

I too have the understanding many parking lot accidents are deemed “no fault.” An example would be two vehicles backing out of parking stalls at the exact same time and colliding in the middle of the row. That circumstance makes it hard to prove which one of the individuals is more likely the cause.

Law enforcement does not determine fault in accidents, insurance companies do. When law enforcement officers respond to a motor vehicle accident, they will investigate and determine whether or not laws were broken and take the appropriate action based on their finding. Based on the prepared report and the information given to the insurance companies, a decision regarding who is at fault will then be made.