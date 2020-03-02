Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

I know someone who received a phone call about having a warrant for their arrest and needing to make a payment on the phone to resolve it. I know it was a scam but is there ever a time when this would be a legitimate call from law enforcement?

No, there is no situation where that would be legitimate although law enforcement receives a lot of reports regarding this very topic. Generally, the caller will identify themselves as a law enforcement officer and instruct you to go buy gift cards and then call them back with the card number and access code.

For starters, if you do have a warrant for your arrest you will likely be contacted in person. There are certain situations where an officer may inform you of the warrant via telephone but those situations are far and few between.

Arrest warrants are issued for a variety of reasons. An arrest warrant could be issued as a result of an investigation or even if a person fails to pay or fails to appear on a pending case.

In some states, someone who has a warrant as a result of failing to pay a fine may pay on scene to take care of the warrant. So in those states it would be possible an officer would inform you of the warrant on a traffic stop and give you the option to pay at the time. Even so, they wouldn’t ask you to pay via gift card and keep in mind this is a far-fetched comparison but really the only situation I can think of where an officer would ask for any kind of monetary exchange in order to resolve a warrant.

Nebraska has no such law so if you truly did have a warrant for your arrest, you would have to be transported to jail.

On the topic of scams, there are definitely some red flags you can watch for: One red flag is if you receive an unsolicited email asking you to verify personal information such as online logins, bank account information, date of birth, social security number, etc. If you really believe the business reaching out to you may be legitimate, either go to the business in person or call them at a number which you know is legitimate to verify whether or not they sent the email.

Other popular scams are individuals who claim to be with the IRS or NPPD and ask you to make a payment over the phone. The same advice applies in this situation. If you receive a phone call from NPPD or the IRS, do not give information over the phone and instead go into the local business office instead.

If you do receive correspondence you believe is part of some kind of scam, report it to your local law enforcement even if no money has been exchanged.