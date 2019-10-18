At least one injured in collision

Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS WILL CONTINUE NEAR ARLINGTON AND ELK MOUNTAIN THROUGH LATE THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIDESPREAD STRONG WINDS LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * TIMING...11 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL OCCUR ACROSS CARBON COUNTY DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS, WITH THE PEAK OCCURRING BETWEEN 9 AM AND 5 PM MDT ACROSS THE REST OF THE AREA. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS 65 TO 70 MPH. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. THERE IS A HIGH RISK FOR BLOW OVERS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH...OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR STRONGER MAY OCCUR. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&