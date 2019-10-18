At least one injured in collision

At least one person, a woman, has been injured in a collision at Tenth and East Overland.
Scottsbluff Police, Scottsbluff Fire and Valley Ambulance are on scene of the collision. Extrication equipment is being used to remove a woman from a vehicle struck and according to scanner traffic, the woman has suffered injuries and will be transported to the hospital.
A reporter on scene says a silver F-150 triton pickup and a blue Honda Civic were involved in the collision. The woman was a driver of the Honda Civic.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.
