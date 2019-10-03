At least one person has been transported to Regional West Medical Center as the result of a crash at Avenue B and Highway 26.
The story is still developing. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. at the intersection near Perkins. A camper trailer and truck were involved, as well as two passenger cars, according to observers.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.