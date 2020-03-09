Want a shot at the spotlight? Auditions for the 2020 Theatre West summer season are quickly approaching.

This year’s season includes "Oklahoma," "Grease" and the "2020 Library Musical," which is an original production written for young audiences. Local actors, singers and dancers are needed for the shows.

Auditions will take place on March 21, with sign-ups starting at noon and auditions beginning at 1 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College. Sign-ups will continue until 3 p.m. Auditionees can sign up any time between noon and 3 p.m. Auditions are done in order of arrival and will continue until everyone has been seen. Those with questions should contact the Theatre West business office at 308-635-6794.

“Auditions are in the choir room on the campus of WNCC, and we will use the lobby of the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center as the holding area for auditionees,” Theatre West artistic director Patrick Newellsaid.

Auditionees should have a song or part of a song prepared and need to bring sheet music for the accompanist. A capella is discouraged, Newell said.

“Those who want to only dance for their audition should bring a short recording of a song that they can dance to,” Newell said.

Some performers may be called back to participate in small group auditions where they read portions of the script.

Newell offered a few tips for those hoping to land a spot on stage: “Practice and be prepared. Know your song, tell the story of the song as you sing. Be playful and explore the character. Most importantly, know that we want you to do your best and we delight in seeing all the talent we have in the Valley.”

Those who are selected for a part should plan on attending rehearsals that occur mostly in the afternoon and evenings on Monday-Saturdays, Newell said.

“We try to have the chorus/ensemble rehearsals mostly in the evenings only so that as many community folks as possible can participate,” he said.

Rehearsals for "Oklahoma" will begin on May 30, although there may be a couple Saturday morning meetings earlier in the month to get a jump on rehearsals, Newell said. "Oklahoma" will close on June 27. "Grease" will begin rehearsing on June 22 and will close on July 25.

Newell said "Oklahoma" and "Grease" were selected for this season because they’re both well known. The hope is that the directors can explore the stories in new ways.

“They both have depth to the characters and to the stories that, in my opinion, are often neglected,” Newell said. “We want to explore that depth.”

Library Musical is still being written by Lauren Newell, with Tami Lippstreu writing the accompaniment. The tour will rehearse for about 10 days before going on tour for two weeks near the end of June, he said.

“It will be about 10 minutes long and will explore the early story writing career of the Grimm Brothers,” Newell said.

Children in the show will travel all over the Panhandle, performing in a number of venues including civic centers, parks and libraries. They help with set-up and strike, said Newell.

“The exciting part is performing for young kids who love the shows and treat the performers like stars,” Newell said. “It is really cute to see.”

Newell said he believes community theater is a way for people to create connections.

“Being in a show gives you an instant family, where you have to figure out how to get along with each other, and to work as a team to put up the best show you can,” he said.

He pointed out that Theatre West has a business model where professional actors and technicians from all over the U.S. are hired to act alongside local talent. It’s a chance for locals to learn from the pros — and for the pros to learn from the locals.

Whether community members are on the stage or in the audience, their role is an important one, he said.

“When I’m auditioning and recruiting professionals, I tell them about how welcoming and open our community is, and how much support the community gives to Theatre West,” Newell said. “The community is the biggest recruiting tool I have to get the best professionals here that I can.”