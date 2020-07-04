Editor’s note: the Star-Herald is looking through internal and external audits of entities throughout the Twin Cities, this is the first in a series.

All 11 county courts in the Panhandle had at least one ding on their most recent audits from the state: not enough staff to separate money-handling — an issue state officials have been fighting over for years.

The Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts office goes through the books of county courts every two years and all Panhandle received one comment in common: “insufficient segregation of duties.” In an interview Thursday, Craig Kubicek, the assistant deputy at the department, said small staff poses a risk for embezzlement, fraud or errors.

“There’s no penalty, it’s just letting them know it is a risk there and to work to mitigate that risk,” he said, adding that it means small offices have to balance the risk and the cost of hiring additional staff.

Kubicek said it’s typical for small offices across the state.

“If you would look at most of our reports for smaller municipalities you’ll find a (mention of) ‘segregation of duties,’ there’s really no way to segregate everything with so few people in an office,” he said.

Corey Steele, Nebraska state court administrator, said he’s tried to address the issue for the six years he’s been in the office.

“We met with the auditors to decrease this deficiency,” Steele said “We’ve informed them of the checks and balances we do on our side and they have said nothing less than outside of three people to review those practices is segregation of duties.”

He said small courts don’t have large enough caseloads to justify the costs of more people.

“We’re assuming that risk,” Steele said. “Again, I have to weigh the fact what’s fiscally responsible, I can’t justify having three people in those courts.”

Steel said the transactions are checked three times, once at the local court level, then again by an algorithm when it’s entered into their trial court case management system, known as JUSTICE. If a transaction is flagged for a problem, Steele said it’s looked at by analysts in the Nebraska State Court Administrator office.

“We feel we’ve put enough things in place to catch those errors and adjust those errors on our end,” Steele said.

Krista Davis, an audit manager for the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts Office, said the concern for “segregation of duties” carried over into the most recent audit for Scotts Bluff County Court,

In the audit, auditors wrote “the compensating controls established by the County Court were not performed by the appropriate staff and secondary reviews were not documented in order to support controls were in place.”

Diane Lana, the clerk magistrate for Scotts Bluff and Banner county courts, said the auditors concern in Scotts Bluff stemmed from an oversight, and they’ve enacted a new rule to keep it from happening again.

“We have systems in place where more than one individual reviews reports and not every report was initialed by (a second person),” Lana said. “Now, every person who reviews a report will be required to initial it.”

Lana said the courts follow the rules, and said they only had the one comment in their yearly audit.

“We follow the recommended procedures provided by the administrator of the courts, as do all the other courts,” she said.

Davis said any changes made to the process will be examined in the next audit, usually conducted every two years for county courts.

“If the court made corrective actions after the fact, we wouldn’t examine those until we come back,” she said.