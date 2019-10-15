SCOTTSBLUFF — Having outgrown its current facility, Aulick Industries is targeting a mid- to late-2020 opening for a new truck shop.

Truck Division Director Austin Aulick said the opening date remains to be determined, however, the company is looking at an April completion date for the construction of the shop on the South Beltline Highway east of Avenue I. Once the building is finished, Aulick said there will be another three months or so of work to up-fit the inside with paint rooms, repair systems and office hardware among other things. Coming in at a cost of around $4 million, the building will be approximately 30,000 square feet of floor space, 10,000 of that being for office space. Paving and landscaping the lot to make it aesthetically appealing will add to the cost of the project, likely pushing the total closer to $4.5 million.

The new building will house an expansion for Aulick Industries, adding a projected 50 jobs over five years. The current facility on Avenue I will remain in use for building trucks and equipment. The new facility will house the Aulick marketing staff in addition to the truck shop. Aulick said the current building does not have the ceiling heights that are ideal for trucks in need of repair.

Aulick Industries bought the Beltline property about 10 years ago and has used it for storage. The former UBC Lumber building that was on the site has been torn down.

“This will be a much better facility for us as far as the truck production operation goes,” Aulick said.

In addition, the new facility will offer a wide selection of after-market truck parts and accessories.

“Nobody in the Midwest is really offering those parts on a large scale, so we’re hoping to capitalize on that market,” Aulick said.