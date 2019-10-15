Author Ben Mikaelson tells students to follow their dreams, advocates writing as an outlet

ALLIANCE— Fourth and fifth grade students from Alliance and fifth and sixth grade students from Hemingford spent Monday morning listening to author, speaker and inspiring leader Ben Mikaelson at the Performing Arts Center in Alliance.

Mikaelson is an award-winning author having won the International Reading Association Award and the Western Writer’s Golden Spur Award as well as many state Reader’s Choice awards.

Mikaelson was born in La Paz, Bolivia, and was raised as Spanish being his dominant language. Growing up in Bolivia, he quickly noticed his physical differences among other children — predominantly his skin tone — and for this he recalled a number of instances where he was bullied. Thus, he has inspired to spread his message of anti-bullying as well as leading children to pursue their dreams no matter the obstacles life throws at them.

It wasn’t until he was 9 years old that he was able to attend his first school — boarding school. Mikaelson’s school experience was far from positive, although this is where he first discovered his love for writing. He came to realize writing was his way to escape.

“I discovered that I could put anything I want on that piece of paper and it would never tease me.”

Although he did not know the correct spelling for the word “the,” he found writing as his outlet to the negativity he encountered.

Leading into his sixth-grade year, Mikaelson moved to the United States — Minnesota to be exact — where Mikaelson was optimistic that change would bring a fresh start for him. He tried his best to fit in, but it was rather quickly realized that he did not. The teasing resumed, noting in particular his lack of understanding for American football.

“Words stick like glue,” Mikaelson said.

After attempts to fit in, Mikaelson had another idea, “I thought, why don’t I just for the fun of it, just be myself? Do the things that I want to do,”

This was a comment that brought silence among the students along with a few nods.

No story of Mikaelson’s would be complete without the mention of Buffy, his 750-pound “roommate,” whom just so happens to be a black bear. Buffy was rescued by Mikaelson and was by his side for 26 years before Buffy died in the fall of 2010.

“He saved my life,” Mikaelson said.

With this statement, it was clear to the students that Buffy was much more than just a bear or roommate.