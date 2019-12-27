Authorities have arrested a Torrington man identified as a suspect in a Dec. 13 shooting of a 19-year old man.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaedan Redder on a warrant charging the man with one of aggravated battery this week, according to Scotts Bluff County Court documents.

Torrington Police Chief Tim Hurd previously identified Redder as a suspect in the shooting of Austin Peters, 19. Peters had been shot at his home and police began investigating at about 2:56 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, after receiving a report that a gunshot victim had been taken to Torrington Community Hospital for treatment. Peters, who the warrant says had been shot in the stomach, is expected to recover from his injuries.

Redder waived extradition to face charges in Wyoming during court proceedings Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court. Redder faces a possible penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine, according to the warrant.