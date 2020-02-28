The bodies of two people who had been reported missing were found Friday at a storage unit in northwest Scottsbluff.
Authorities responded to the Jerry’s Self Storage units at about 8:30 a.m., responding to a third-party report of a body having been located.
Some viewers have experienced difficulty with the video. Turn on Closed Captioning or you can view the transcript here: https://bit.ly/2VvqrSA
The units are owned by Jerry Gealy, the father of a 29-year-old man reported missing. Gealy’s son, Beau, had been reported to have been missing since Feb. 18, according to a report made on Saturday, Feb. 22. An 18-year-old woman, who had been with Gealy, identified as Maci Baily, had also been missing since that date and a report had been filed Friday, Feb. 21.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman confirmed that two bodies were found in a storage unit at the facility and authorities do believe the bodies are that of Gealy and Baily. Responding investigators did not observe anything that indicated foul play, he said, but as is standard protocol, the deaths are investigated as a homicide.
Although this is still a very active investigation, at this time there does not appear there was any foul play involved,” Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks said in a press release issued Friday.
Overman said that the owner of the storage unit, Gealy’s father, reported he had been checking the unit and found a unit, which had been rented to someone else, to be unsecured. Gealy’s pickup, which had described in the missing person’s report, had also been found in the storage unit and had been towed from the scene. Overman said it would be processed at a police evidence facility by investigators with the Scottsbluff Police Department and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department.
The Scottsbluff Police Department also responded. The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office, who act as coroners in the county, were also dispatched to the site.
Autopsies have been scheduled for Monday, Eubanks said.
