Authorities have responded to storage units in northwest Scottsbluff after receiving a report of a body having been located.
Deputies with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the storage units, Jerry's Self Storage, shortly before 8:30 a.m. The units are owned by Jerry Gealy, the father of a 29-year-old man reported missing over the weekend.
Gealy's son, Beau, has been reported to have been missing since Feb. 18, according to a report made on Saturday, Feb. 22. An 18-year-old woman, who had been with Gealy, identified as Maci Baily, has also been missing since that date and a report had been filed Friday, Feb. 21.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman has confirmed that two bodies were found in a storage unit at the facility and authorities do believe the bodies are that of Gealy and Baily. The owner of the storage unit, Gealy's father, reported he had been checking the unit and found a unit, which had been rented to someone else, to be unsecured.
Overman reported that authorities do not suspect foul play, but will investigate the deaths as a homicide, which is standard protocol.
The Scottsbluff Police Department has also responded. The Scotts Bluff County Attorney's Office, who act as coroners in the county, were also dispatched to the site.
Law enforcement haven't made any statements as of yet. A vehicle removed from the scene by a tow truck matches the description and license plate of Beau Gealy's truck. The vehicle will be towed to a police facility for processing.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.
