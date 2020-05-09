At least one person has been killed in a collision east of Scottsbluff Saturday morning.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's deputies and first responders were called to a collision at County Road 27 and Highland Road at about 9 a.m. Saturday. According to scanner traffic, a pick up collided with another vehicle head-on.
At least one patient is being transported to Regional West Medical Center. A fatality has occurred and the Scotts Bluff County Coroner has been called to respond to the scene.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.
