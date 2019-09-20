SCOTTSBLUFF — Authorities investigated three area crashes Friday.
One man has been transported to Regional West Medical Center after being injured in a crash Friday south of Gering.
The crash occurred over the noon hour south of Gering on Highway 71 near County Road T. According to scanner traffic, a motorcyclist laid down his bike after the cyclist reported that another driver had turned in front of him.
The man was transported to Regional West Medical Center, but his injuries were not life-threatening or serious, according to scanner traffic. The Nebraska State Patrolis investigating.
One of the drivers in a collision at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Highway 26 was cited on a charge of failure to yield the right-of-way in a crash at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Highway 26, in front of Target.
According to Scottsbluff Police Officer Zac Rada, the driver of a late model Honda CR-V was heading north on 14th Avenue and didn’t stop before entering the highway.
The vehicle broadsided a Honda Civic that was traveling west on Highway 26. The Civic veered off the highway into the ditch at the side of the road. The CR-V ended up pointing west on the highway.
The crash was initially reported as an injury accident, however, none of the occupants of the vehicles were transported for injuries.
Airbags were deployed and no passengers were involved in the accident. The driver of the CR-V was cited for failure to yield right-of-way.
Also Friday afternoon, Scottsbluff Police investigated a collision involving the driver of an SUV striking a pedestrian at West Overland and Avenue I. The pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, was transported to Regional West Medical Center with injuries that included a broken leg.
