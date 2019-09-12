MITCHELL — One man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 92 southwest of Mitchell Thursday afternoon.
Air Link transported the victim to Regional West Medical Center. The extent of the injuries and the name of the driver had not been released. Scanner traffic indicated that the male occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.
The driver was traveling westbound on Highway 92 between County Roads 11 and 10 when his vehicle apparently veered across the eastbound lane and into the ditch on the south side of the highway where it flipped over. No further information was available at the scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the accident. Air Link, Valley Ambulance, the Mitchell Fire Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the accident.
