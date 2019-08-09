Police and emergency responders have responded to a collision at Avenue B and South Beltline Highway.
A passenger vehicle and semi are reported to have been involved in the collision. Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Police and emergency responders have responded to a collision at Avenue B and South Beltline Highway.
A passenger vehicle and semi are reported to have been involved in the collision. Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.