Kendra Feathers holds up a mermaid inspired bra during the Save A Rack event at Backaracks on Wednesday evening. More than 60 bras were auctioned off at the event and the funds will be donated to Festival of Hope.
Backaracks was packed on Wednesday evening as people spent thousands of dollars on 65 specially-designed bras during the annual Save A Rack event.
The funds raised will be given to Festival of Hope.
Among the bras was one designed by Backaracks server Brooke Kama. She began working at the restaurant four years ago.
Brooke Kama laughs as she puts on the bra she designed during Wednesday evenings Save A Rack event at Backaracks. Kama is a waitress who started working on Save A Rack night four years ago.
“I started on Save A Rack night,” Kama said.
She’s designed a bra every year since she took the job. This year’s design was themed “Boo-bees” and featured ghosts, bees and other spooky things.
“It was pretty simple,” she said. “I wanted it to be fun and different.”
Her creation brought in $250 and Kama said that although it wasn’t her highest selling bra, she was still pleased to hear the final bid.
“It feels really good."
Kama said the design took her about an hour and a half — a small sacrifice for doing a little bit of good. Festival of Hope is a cause that directly helps local families with the expenses that occur with a cancer diagnosis, including everyday things such as utility bills or fuel.
Although neither she nor close family members have battled cancer, she’s watched it affect the people around her.
“Seeing women that I grew up with, like my friends' moms, dealing with it — that makes it personal,” Kama said.
