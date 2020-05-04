Balloon Fest might be free to public

The Old West Balloon Fest Committee would like to make this year’s event free to the public, but it will depend on support from the county and municipalities.

Committee member Hunter Kosman spoke with Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Monday on whether it might be possible.

Kosman told the county board most of the expense to the public is $20 event passes for parking at the Old West Balloon Fest and the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon race, now in its second year locally. The events are scheduled this summer from Aug. 10-15.

“Because of the effects of COVID-19 and subsequent economic impacts, we feel it would be a little pick-me-up for locals and visitors to our area not to have to pay,” Kosman said in a letter to the commissioners prior to the Monday meeting.

Kosman said the Old West Balloon Fest Committee has budgeted $35,000 for event pass sales this year, close to what they sold in 2019.

“The cost doesn’t change,” Kosman told the county board. “We’d have to make up the cost from somewhere.”

Kosman said his proposition was just that, something for the county board to consider once the county starts work on its budget in June.

Kosman has already spoken with city officials in Scottsbluff and Gering about helping fund the event. Fellow committee member Colleen Johnson is speaking with the City of Mitchell.

Kosman’s initial breakdown would have Scotts Bluff County, Scottsbluff and Gering each contribute $10,000 with Mitchell contributing $5,000. That would be on top of other support they’re already providing.

“This is a one-time ask to help make it a bit easier for the public,” Kosman said.

Commission Chairman Ken Meyer said support for the balloon event in the past has come from county Keno funds. However, he’s not sure where that fund stands today.

“There may be some funds in that account, but we’ll have to visit with our accountant to see what we can do,” Meyer said. “Now’s a perfect time for requests like this because we’re about to start working on our upcoming budget.”

He added that the county’s Keno fund is the only place where funds might be available because they don’t have the authority to hand out taxpayer money.

“I think this is a good event,” Meyer told Kosman. “It’s going to bring tens of thousands of people to our area for this year and in the years to come.”

Commissioner Mark Harris agreed, saying if the money is available he would support making it a part of the budget when it comes up in June.

“The county and all the municipalities have been very supportive of the balloon fest,” Kosman said. “We can’t thank you enough because it takes everyone’s support to make this possible.”

Colleen Johnson is also director of the Old West Balloon Fest. She said the coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on their sponsors who might not be able to offer the same support as in the past.

No funds have been earmarked yet, but the county and the municipalities said they’re willing to further discuss what might be possible.

