SCOTTSBLUFF — Stephen Blucher didn’t set out to be a hot-air-balloonist, but 49 years later, he still loves it as much as he did when he first started.

“I never meant to be a balloonist, I never meant to be a pilot, I just did,” he said.

While serving as a cadet in the Illinois Civil Air Patrol, Blucher was invited out for a flight by a squadron commander.

“He took me on a flight in his airplane, and I thought, ‘Well, this is interesting.’ Then, the man who lived across the street from me was a new hire for United Airlines, and one day he asked me if I wanted to go out flying one afternoon,” Blucher said.

After he graduated from Denver University with a degree in math communications, Blucher went into radio and moved from Miami to Detroit and, finally, to Denver. It would be while he was in that area that he made his first connection with hot air balloons.

While waiting for Chauncey Dunn of Dunn Real Estate to get off the phone with the dispatcher in 1970, he overheard a bit of their conversation. “I heard [Dunn] say, ‘I got myself a new toy — I got a hot air balloon,” Blucher said. “My ears perked up right away.”

He hurried to get on the call, explained his experience with flying airplanes, and was invited by the real estate company to fly the hot air balloon the next day.

“That was the second hot air balloon in Colorado, ever,” Blucher said.

In 1972, he got his flight certificate.

A year later, he would enter his first balloon competition in Albuquerque, one of the biggest balloon events in the world.

“I had some local flying experience, but I had never flown in something like that before. It was interesting. I actually flew one flight with the guy who taught me how to fly, then I was just there to be ground crew for him,” Blucher said.

He wouldn’t describe himself as a competitive flyer, but he would go on to fly in a few more events before flying for Kellog’s Tony the Tiger.

“It was greeaaaatttt,” Blucher said chuckling. “That was the most fun contract I ever had. I did four years across the country and we flew the hot air balloon in events from coast to coast.”

Over the course of his career, Blucher has owned six different balloons, starting with the original Morning Glory in 1982.

“I bought it from a local balloonist who decided she didn’t want to be a balloonist anymore. I paid her what she wanted — but I thought it was too much,” he said. “But it was a beautiful balloon and I knew how well she took care of it.”

Blucher will be flying a very similar balloon this year at the Old West Balloon Fest, called Morning Glory Too, which he bought in May 2015.

“It has vertical stripes, going light blue, dark blue, purple, and white six times in that pattern around the balloon.”

Morning Glory Too, when fully inflated, has 140,000 cubic feet of cubic air space within the envelope, compared to the 77,500 in the original.

“It’ll probably be the largest balloon there [at Old West Balloon Fest],” he said.

He transports the fabric in a cart along with the basket, which measures 5 feet by 3.5 feet. While he used to compress everything into a bag, it is now easier for him to roll everything out during inflation and deflation.

Morning Glory Too has a standard shape, which is the norm for most hot air balloons.

“Most every balloon is a standard balloon except for the racers, which are more football-shaped,” explained Blucher.

There are a variety of different events at competitions like Old West Balloon Fest, including the hare and the hound.

“One balloon inflates and takes off, and as soon as it leaves the ground the other balloons start their inflations. That gives [the hare balloon] time to run. When it lands, the judges will lay out a large X, maybe 50 feet on a side,” said Blucher. “Then it’s up to all the other balloons to come in on that X and drop their markers.”

Blucher also recalled an event where he judged the task while in Saga, Japan.

“The wind was so calm and so direct that every single pilot — and there were 30 pilots — put their markers dead center,” he recalled. “They were piled up, so that was hard to judge.”

Blucher actually competed at the original Old West Balloon Fest competitions, and is looking forward to returning this year. He, however, doesn’t see himself as a competitive flyer, preferring to go with the flow and jumping at opportunities if they arise.

“I have one too many competitions over the years by accident,” Blucher said.

He, instead, values the camaraderie formed with the other balloonists at the events he attends.

“We meet people and sometimes we don’t see them again for a couple of years, but it’s great when we meet them at other events,” said Blucher.

Opening ceremonies for Old West Balloon Fest will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. They will kick off the week by welcoming national pilots, including Blucher, and hosting a meet-and-greet open to the public.