With the passage of the March 2 deadline, the slate of candidates is ready to go to the voters in the May 12 primary election.

For the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners, Ken Meyer, the current Board Chairman, is running for another term in District IV. Glenn Schleve from District II and the board’s Vice Chairman, chose not to file for another term, but Russell Reisig has submitted his name for the position.

Two seats on the Scottsbluff City Council are also up for new terms. Ray Gonzales, the current Mayor, has filed but incumbent Scott Shaver did not. Former council member Jordan Colwell has filed as a newcomer, along with Robert Franco and Angela Scanlan.

A number of candidates have filed for seats on the Scottsbluff School Board. Current Board President Robert Kinsey and incumbent Paul Snyder are joined by Beth Merrigan, Todd Lewis, Scott Reisig and Eliseo De Los Santos Jr.

Three incumbents on the Gering School Board have also filed for another term. They include Richard “Brent” Holliday, Joshua Lacy and BJ Peters.

For the Gering City Council, incumbents seeking another term are Susan Wiedeman in Ward I, Michael Gillen in Ward II and Ben Backus in Ward III and Troy Cowan in Ward IV.

In Minatare, Jonathan Grumbles and Celeste Sanchez have filed for seats on the City Council. Current Mayor Bob Baldwin has a challenger this year in Cheryl Spencer. Minatare School Board candidates include Karol Garduno and Larry Randolph.

In Mitchell, City Council candidates will include Angela “Angie” Preston, Paul Murrell and Tim Schneider. School Board candidates that have filed are Brad Helgerson, Dustan Keener, Shawn Fuss and Paul Pieper.

The City of Terrytown has two city council seats open. Incumbents Marcia Sherlock and Jerry Green missed the filing deadline and would need to run write-in campaigns for another term. State election law requires write-in candidates to file a notarized letter of intent with the county clerk by the May 1 deadline.

Other candidates filing include Art Steiner, Arthur Frerichs and Shaun Hess for the Morrill School Board and Paul Adams for the Morrill Village Board

Joshua Buskirk and Judith Doty have filed for the McGrew Village Board and Mary Agnes Haagensen is running for the Henry Village Board. Running for Melbeta Village Board is Mary Gonzales, Shauna Abbott and Susan Shafenberg. Alan Thomas has filed for a seat on the Lyman Village Board.

One seat is open on the Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority Board. Incumbent Tim Gieschen missed the filing the March 2 filing deadline, so would need to run as a write-in candidate if he’s seeking a full term on the board. Those on the ballot for the position are Dawne Wolfe and Joe Nichols.

Nebraska’s primary election is scheduled for May 12, 2020 and the national election will be on Nov. 3.