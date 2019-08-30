On Friday, 84 students walked into Banner County Schools, despite the fact they didn’t have to be there.

It was the second optional enrichment day for Banner County since the school district switched to a four-day school week this year.

Among the students in attendance was junior Haddie Grubbs, who explained that Fridays may be optional but they are a “good option.”

“There are so many interesting things to do,” Grubbs said.

In her hand, she held a schedule that listed the times and locations of various activities ranging from hiking and yoga to robotics and coding.

“We have a lot of activities that kids are interested in,” principal Charles Jones said.

Jones said the enrichment day isn’t for doing homework — there are special periods during the week for that — it’s for giving kids the opportunity to explore new subjects and learn new skills.

“Kids are still learning,” he said. “They’re just learning through a different avenue.”

For the most part, it was the students who decided on the programming. Last year they were asked what they’d like to do. Answers poured in and included dance and gymnastics, fishing, learning a new instrument and musical theater and drama.

“Dance and gymnastics was really full last week,” Superintendent Evelyn Browne said. “As a matter of fact, we’re going to make it down into smaller sessions because we had so many kids show up.”

Browne said musical theater has been popular, too, and students are planning on eventually putting on a show. The free build Lego class was also a hit.

“It’s really neat to see the kids working together and negotiating builds,” Browne said.

Outside, a group of third-graders laughed as Jennifer Blanke’s horse, Ace, yawned at them.

“He’s smiling,” one said.

Blanke, an extension assistant at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, taught the students about how to be safe around horses before letting the students carefully hand Ace treats.

In the library, students participated in Genius Hour, which gave them a chance to read, explore coding, play games and solve puzzles. In the gym, kids honed their volleyball skills.

Activities weren’t confined to school grounds. One group, called Yellowstone Adventure, headed to the Wildcat Hills to hike. The trip was one of four that will prepare them to hike at Yellowstone later this month.

Students who participate in the Think Like a Fish class will get to take a fishing trip together.

“During our regular school day, we don’t have time for those kinds of explorations,” Browne said. “While we’re teaching the programs and the content that we are required to teach, the world is kind of moving on. I think kids have to have access to other options.”

More than 15 activities were available to middle school and high school students and even more were available to the elementary school students. Some classes will take place weekly, while others will be new each week.

Beyond the students in attendance, the optional Friday also benefits students who aren’t in attendance.

For students who have had a long week full of sports and other activities, having Friday off gives them the chance to recover, Jones said. Browne added that it also meant students leaving on Fridays for games are no longer missing class.

“There are also really good reasons for farming and ranching families to have their kids home on Fridays,” Browne said.

Making the switch has required extra work, Browne said. She’s found herself working extra on Saturdays to figure out the schedule for Friday activities, but she believes it’s worth it.

“My kids are happy, they’re engaged, they’re having fun and they’re learning,” Browne said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of benefits.”